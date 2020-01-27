Reinhart Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 41,062 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 473,574 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares in the last quarter. Broadmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,675,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,651,732. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.