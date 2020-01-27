Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $28.87 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,932 shares during the period. Thor Industries makes up 2.1% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $28,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $12,079,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THO stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,724. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.97.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

