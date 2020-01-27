Reinhart Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,148 shares during the period. Ventas comprises about 1.7% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $22,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Man Group plc raised its position in Ventas by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ventas by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 106,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 38,595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.73. 55,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

