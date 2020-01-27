Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases 101,798 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,798 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 789,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 625,197 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,977,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in ASGN by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,057,000 after purchasing an additional 235,247 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in ASGN by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in ASGN by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 145,783 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

NYSE:ASGN traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.17. 4,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.93. ASGN Inc has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

