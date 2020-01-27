Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases 211,329 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 448,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne comprises 1.5% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $20,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.11. 12,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

