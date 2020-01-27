Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases 8,127 Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,184 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of First Citizens BancShares worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 13,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $523.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,754. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.50 and a 12-month high of $542.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $529.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $11.27 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $437.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.