Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RELV stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.46 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Reliv International has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

Get Reliv International alerts:

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliv International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

About Reliv International

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliv International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliv International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.