Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Trading Down 2%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.89, 614 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

