Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/23/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $97.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $99.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to .

1/2/2020 – Abbott Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2020 – Abbott Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/2/2020 – Abbott Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating.

12/17/2019 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,482,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average of $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

