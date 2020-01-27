Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CareDx (CDNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA):

1/21/2020 – CareDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2020 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

1/10/2020 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/31/2019 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2019 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2019 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

CDNA traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,984. CareDx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $919.59 million, a PE ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,597.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. Insiders have sold 24,626 shares of company stock worth $543,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CareDx by 2,198.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 292,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CareDx by 26.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,102,000 after buying an additional 609,930 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in CareDx in the second quarter valued at $1,288,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CareDx by 19.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CareDx by 1,227.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

