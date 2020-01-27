Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2020 – CNX Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

1/14/2020 – CNX Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – CNX Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – CNX Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/3/2020 – CNX Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

CNX Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 362,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $977.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.15. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Get CNX Midstream Partners LP alerts:

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 57.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.