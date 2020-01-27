Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Gap Down to $11.38

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $11.38. Resideo Technologies shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 2,009,185 shares trading hands.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CFO Robert P. Ryder bought 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $201,749.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $201,749. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $109,645.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,469 shares of company stock valued at $332,651 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 16.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 890.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 93,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,534,000 after acquiring an additional 639,881 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

