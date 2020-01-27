Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,700 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the December 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RFP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC set a $5.00 target price on Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,141,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 394,713 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 100,988.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 163,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 139,565 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 331,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 100,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 49.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 54,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RFP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.03. 348,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,668. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $466.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.39). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

