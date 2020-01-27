Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $487.67 Million

Brokerages expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to report sales of $487.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $482.00 million and the highest is $490.70 million. Rexnord posted sales of $485.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,521.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $44,569.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,695 shares in the company, valued at $967,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,156. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period.

NYSE:RXN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 45,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,524. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

