Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $789.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd Foley sold 102,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $2,236,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,234.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,856 shares of company stock worth $11,079,199. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 194,200.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

