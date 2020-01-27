Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 375 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC set a CHF 225 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 328.92.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.