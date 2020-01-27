Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
In related news, VP Donna L. Coupe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin E. Crail sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $35,591.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 435,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,572.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
RMCF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.40. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
