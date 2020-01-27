Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, VP Donna L. Coupe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin E. Crail sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $35,591.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 435,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,572.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 5.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

RMCF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.40. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

