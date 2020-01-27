Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.33

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 918143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.