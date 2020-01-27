Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 148 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after buying an additional 1,646,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,105,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $609,486,000 after buying an additional 483,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,865,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,373,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.21. 199,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.74, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $96,372.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.39, for a total value of $1,158,872.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,238.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,015 shares of company stock worth $70,222,405. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.