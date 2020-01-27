Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 940 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. owned about 0.11% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,313. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $70.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

