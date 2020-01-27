Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires New Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $146.79. The stock had a trading volume of 55,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,305. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $150.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

