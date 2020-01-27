Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires New Shares in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,882 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after purchasing an additional 149,780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 602,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 630,497 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.17. The company had a trading volume of 36,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,580. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $120.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average is $91.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortinet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.96.

In other news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

