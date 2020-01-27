Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 63.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,042,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average of $77.49. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.