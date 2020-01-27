Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 2,416 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,725. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

