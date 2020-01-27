Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $541,000 Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in SYSCO by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.45. The stock had a trading volume of 58,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,928. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $2,026,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,491.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462 over the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

