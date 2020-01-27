Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $225.74

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.74 and traded as low as $197.70. Royal Mail shares last traded at $198.20, with a volume of 3,016,672 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMG shares. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Royal Mail to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.54 ($2.78).

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 224.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

In related news, insider Rico Back acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Insiders acquired a total of 300,128 shares of company stock valued at $70,229,880 over the last 90 days.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

