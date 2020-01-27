SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €8.57 ($9.97).

Several research firms recently commented on SFQ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of SAF-HOLLAND stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €6.74 ($7.83). 230,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.71. The stock has a market cap of $305.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12-month low of €6.10 ($7.09) and a 12-month high of €11.68 ($13.58).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

