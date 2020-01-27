Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.58

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $45.58, with a volume of 3334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. Safehold had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,211,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,277,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 2,700 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,850 shares of company stock worth $2,145,652. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Safehold by 918.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 226.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

