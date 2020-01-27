savedroid (SVD) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. savedroid has a market capitalization of $249,680.00 and approximately $769.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, savedroid has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One savedroid token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.39 or 0.05541150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026223 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00126132 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002551 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00032789 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

savedroid Profile

savedroid is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com . savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex, Cobinhood and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

