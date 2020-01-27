Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) Receives €88.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €88.00 ($102.33).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Schneider Electric stock traded down €0.90 ($1.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €91.62 ($106.53). 1,362,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($88.77). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €82.83.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.