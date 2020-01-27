SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

Shares of SHNWF stock remained flat at $$42.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $46.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.