Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is WT Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,406. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54.

