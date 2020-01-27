Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is WBH Advisory Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 3.8% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $18,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.30. 1,513,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,415. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.