SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Down 30.1% Over Last Week

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $11,063.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.