Sequent Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $432.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $434.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.