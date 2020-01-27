Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 33,875 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Sequent Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,875 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,182,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,161 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,718,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,621 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 823.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 86.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 876,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 407,327 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 274,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 125,490 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FXI traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.67. 99,945,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,684,313. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

