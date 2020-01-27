Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 212,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 87.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 53,238 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

SREV traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. 2,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,684. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Servicesource International has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $166.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Servicesource International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SREV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Servicesource International in a report on Monday, December 16th.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

