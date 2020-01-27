SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SharpSpring, Inc. provide cloud-based marketing and email software solutions consists of marketing automation to scalable transactional email, email marketing and mobile marketing services. The company’s product lines include SharpSpring, SMTP and GraphicMail. SharpSpring, Inc., formerly known as SMTP Inc., is based in Gainesville, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised SharpSpring from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.71.

SHSP opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SharpSpring has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $141.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.05.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 54.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $82,494.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,699 shares of company stock worth $132,528. Company insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SharpSpring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

