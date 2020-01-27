Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SCL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.30.

Shares of Shawcor stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$11.58. 73,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,971. The company has a market capitalization of $829.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Shawcor has a 52-week low of C$11.39 and a 52-week high of C$22.46.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$394.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$402.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

