ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the December 31st total of 114,700 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ShiftPixy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

PIXY opened at $9.82 on Monday. ShiftPixy has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.26.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ShiftPixy will post -13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit