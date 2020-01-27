ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the December 31st total of 114,700 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ShiftPixy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

PIXY opened at $9.82 on Monday. ShiftPixy has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.26.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ShiftPixy will post -13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

