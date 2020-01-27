Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $420.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $481.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $368.36.

SHOP traded down $11.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.10. 1,034,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of -401.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.18. Shopify has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $476.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 36.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

