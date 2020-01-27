Short Interest in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Drops By 29.2%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,200 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MNRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.85.

MNRL stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 464,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,830. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit