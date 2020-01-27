Short Interest in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Drops By 29.2%

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,200 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MNRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.85.

MNRL stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 464,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,830. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

