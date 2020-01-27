Short Interest in CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) Increases By 51.3%

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CLPS during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CLPS by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CLPS by 379.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 73,452 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CLPS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLPS opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. CLPS has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

CLPS Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.