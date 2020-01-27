Short Interest in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Declines By 32.3%

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 842,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cott by 1,141.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cott in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,444,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cott by 6.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,506,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,140,000 after acquiring an additional 380,191 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cott in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cott in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Get Cott alerts:

COT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of Cott stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.80. 31,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,702. Cott has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.54 million. Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cott will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.