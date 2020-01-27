Short Interest in Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Drops By 20.1%

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE CRD.B traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.68. 24,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Crawford & Company has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $509.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $254.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

