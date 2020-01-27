Short Interest in CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) Drops By 27.8%

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CUI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. 643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,102. CUI Global has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $33.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.23.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, CEO James F. Oneil bought 50,000 shares of CUI Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,757.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 154,881 shares of company stock valued at $166,681 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 502,500 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 797,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 164,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

