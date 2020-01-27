Short Interest in Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) Grows By 800.0%

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.36. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10).

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

