Short Interest in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) Expands By 89.4%

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the December 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FVE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,455. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.30. Five Star Senior Living has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $355.01 million during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.45% of Five Star Senior Living at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.