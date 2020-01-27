Short Interest in Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) Declines By 61.3%

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the December 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Innovative Solutions & Support stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.59. 29,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,941. Innovative Solutions & Support has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04.

Get Innovative Solutions & Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Innovative Solutions & Support by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Solutions & Support by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Innovative Solutions & Support from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About Innovative Solutions & Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions & Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions & Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.