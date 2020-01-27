Short Interest in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Increases By 50.4%

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:INXN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.84. 872,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,903. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. InterXion has a 12-month low of $57.72 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60.
InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts expect that InterXion will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterXion by 133.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 664,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after buying an additional 379,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterXion by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after buying an additional 366,540 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at $28,564,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of InterXion by 23.8% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,495,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,853,000 after buying an additional 287,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InterXion by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.
InterXion Company Profile
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.
Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.