Short Interest in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Increases By 50.4%

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:INXN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.84. 872,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,903. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. InterXion has a 12-month low of $57.72 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60.

Get InterXion alerts:

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts expect that InterXion will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INXN. Zacks Investment Research cut InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. InterXion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterXion by 133.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 664,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after buying an additional 379,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterXion by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after buying an additional 366,540 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at $28,564,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of InterXion by 23.8% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,495,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,853,000 after buying an additional 287,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InterXion by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.